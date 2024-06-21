Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

BOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

