Bank of America Boosts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $85.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $83.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

