AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE AZEK opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $14,217,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $2,240,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AZEK by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,631,000 after purchasing an additional 587,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

