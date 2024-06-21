Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $27.75 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.92 billion and $291.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $27.75 or 0.00042762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,754,389 coins and its circulating supply is 393,408,019 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

