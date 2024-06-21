Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.70.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AUTL opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.