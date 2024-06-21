Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,638 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.99. 433,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average is $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

