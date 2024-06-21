Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

ATLC has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

Atlanticus Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $403.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atlanticus by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

