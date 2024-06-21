ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.02.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company's stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

