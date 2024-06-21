Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 120000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

