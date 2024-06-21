Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Up 3.2%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.54. 20,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,312,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

