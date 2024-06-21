Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $104.02 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $104.02 million and $19.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001595 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,611,996 coins and its circulating supply is 181,612,036 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

