Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials stock opened at $239.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.02. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 236,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

