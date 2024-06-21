Apella Capital LLC Sells 24,036 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,036 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $36,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

DFUS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. 289,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

