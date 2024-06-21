Apella Capital LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 370,483 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,167. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

