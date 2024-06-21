Apella Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 222.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,812,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,337,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. 12,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,015. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

