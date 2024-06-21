Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 66,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 505,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,892. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

