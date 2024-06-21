Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $444.99

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $444.99 and last traded at $439.47, with a volume of 90211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

