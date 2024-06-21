American National Bank Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

American National Bank lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Fastenal by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,865. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

