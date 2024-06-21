American National Bank Sells 172 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

American National Bank lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.32. 658,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,925. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

