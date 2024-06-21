American National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. 43,480,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,321. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

