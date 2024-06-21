American National Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.76. 4,714,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

