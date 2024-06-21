American National Bank Has $45,000 Holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

American National Bank increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 121,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,093. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

