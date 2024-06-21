American National Bank Has $32,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 10,478,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,572 shares of company stock worth $2,949,144 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

