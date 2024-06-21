American National Bank Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUTY stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 74,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.