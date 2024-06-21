American National Bank Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 875.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $263.50. 1,373,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,316. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

