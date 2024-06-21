American National Bank Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after buying an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $67.84. 3,504,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,349. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

