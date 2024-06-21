American National Bank Buys 2,345 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 55,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,386,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.11. 3,176,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,427. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.54. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

