Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Acquires $48,471.35 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,149 shares of Alset stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $48,471.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,611,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 10,672 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,632.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 81,582 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $88,924.38.

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,739.10.

Alset Stock Performance

AEI stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Alset Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Institutional Trading of Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alset

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

