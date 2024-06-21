Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.27

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 144441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.4498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.74%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.