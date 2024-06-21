Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 4.1%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 6,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,074,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,635 shares of company stock worth $695,716 in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

