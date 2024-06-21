Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 524 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 380,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,872. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

