Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 2,095,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,254. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

