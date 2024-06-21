Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 288.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

LOAN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 12,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.