30,800 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,679,000 after acquiring an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 832,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 7,229,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

