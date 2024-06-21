24,597 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSJR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 131,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,576. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

