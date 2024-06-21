20,800 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

