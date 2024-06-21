13,700 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,942,000 after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SQ traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $62.73. 7,485,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Block

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.