ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells $95,850.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,026,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 255,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

