Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $87.02 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $87.02 million and approximately $18.04 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 150,162,961 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 151,391,263.17421106. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.57197052 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3310 active market(s) with $32,895,982.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

