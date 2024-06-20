Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 57,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.89. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

