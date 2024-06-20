Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.