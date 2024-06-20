Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EHI opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
