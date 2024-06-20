Wells Fargo & Company Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $254.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.81.

PGR opened at $210.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

