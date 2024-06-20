Welch Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.81. 23,956,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,810,691. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

