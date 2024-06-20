Welch Group LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.02. 1,509,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.82 and its 200-day moving average is $451.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $422.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

