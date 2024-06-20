Welch Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Carrier Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 310,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 103.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.39. 1,994,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.