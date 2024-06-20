Welch Group LLC Buys 990 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,856,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,408,785. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.