Welch Group LLC Buys 201 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.29. 674,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

