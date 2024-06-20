Wedbush Begins Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $99.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,312 shares of company stock worth $29,287,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

