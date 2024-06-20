Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells $120,628.76 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.95.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
