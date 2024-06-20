Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells $120,628.76 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

